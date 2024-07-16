Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF) Short Interest Up 12.5% in June

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,035,400 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the June 15th total of 10,699,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,191.6 days.
Commonwealth Bank of Australia Price Performance
OTCMKTS CBAUF remained flat at $87.68 during trading on Tuesday. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a twelve month low of $61.00 and a twelve month high of $87.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.60.
