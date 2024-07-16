Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 103 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $8,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LHX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.73, for a total value of $726,912.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,074,531.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.73, for a total value of $726,912.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,074,531.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $5,627,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,086,585.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,312 shares of company stock worth $24,712,822. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LHX traded up $5.88 on Tuesday, reaching $240.42. 892,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,419. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.25 and a twelve month high of $240.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $223.52 and a 200-day moving average of $214.43. The company has a market capitalization of $45.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.32%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Featured Stories

