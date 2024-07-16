Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,363 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in MSCI were worth $9,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in MSCI by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,725,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $976,009,000 after acquiring an additional 151,108 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in MSCI by 1.8% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,323,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $741,508,000 after purchasing an additional 23,217 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in MSCI by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,038,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $587,575,000 after purchasing an additional 44,234 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at about $496,541,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 832,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,565,000 after buying an additional 13,060 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on MSCI shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $638.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $613.00 to $569.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded MSCI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $425.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.20.

Shares of MSCI stock traded up $6.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $507.94. 544,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,575. The business has a fifty day moving average of $490.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $525.94. The company has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $439.95 and a 1 year high of $617.39.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.08. MSCI had a net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 121.86%. The company had revenue of $680.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.14 EPS. MSCI’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 14.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.69%.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $459.41 per share, with a total value of $3,445,575.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,705,767.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $459.41 per share, with a total value of $3,445,575.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,705,767.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.69, for a total value of $4,245,210.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,052,254.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

