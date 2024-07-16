Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 180 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Moderna were worth $7,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 4,833.3% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 953.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.38, for a total transaction of $1,550,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,056,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,645,526.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $30,844.80. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,486,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,808,007.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.38, for a total value of $1,550,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,056,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,645,526.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 396,239 shares of company stock valued at $54,994,237 over the last 90 days. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moderna Stock Up 3.0 %

MRNA traded up $3.66 on Tuesday, hitting $125.14. 3,006,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,117,230. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $170.47. The company has a market cap of $47.96 billion, a PE ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.36 and its 200-day moving average is $114.41.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.26 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 115.82%. Moderna’s revenue was down 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRNA shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Moderna from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Moderna from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $214.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.02.

Read Our Latest Report on Moderna

Moderna Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.