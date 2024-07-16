Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Decreases Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 291,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,605 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in RTX were worth $28,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 96.1% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 40,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 19,779 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,912,000. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at about $672,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in RTX by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 13,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen raised their target price on RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.33.

Insider Activity at RTX

In other news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,757,566. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,757,566. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $1,049,781.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,166,366.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,937 shares of company stock valued at $12,256,952 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.68. The stock had a trading volume of 4,127,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,446,846. The firm has a market cap of $137.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.20. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $108.65.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.44 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 98.82%.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

