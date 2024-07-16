Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Decreases Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,003 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 843 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Netflix were worth $57,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Netflix by 80.0% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 933.3% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 1,550.0% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 112.0% in the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Netflix news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $354,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total value of $159,090.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,764,328.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $354,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,385 shares of company stock worth $44,469,351 over the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $656.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,660,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,890,631. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $653.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $600.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $282.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $344.73 and a twelve month high of $697.49.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $720.00 to $585.00 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $652.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NFLX

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.