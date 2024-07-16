Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Stock Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,263,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 78,521 shares during the period. Sempra makes up approximately 0.6% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.20% of Sempra worth $90,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 195.1% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sempra in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sempra in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Sempra news, Director Richard J. Mark bought 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.97 per share, for a total transaction of $150,092.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,597.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Richard J. Mark acquired 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.97 per share, for a total transaction of $150,092.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,420 shares in the company, valued at $422,597.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $457,927.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,357.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on SRE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Sempra from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sempra from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their target price on Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.10.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Sempra

Sempra Stock Up 0.5 %

Sempra stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.37. 3,671,374 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,008,858. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.11. Sempra has a one year low of $63.75 and a one year high of $78.83. The company has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sempra had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Sempra’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Sempra’s payout ratio is 54.93%.

About Sempra

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.