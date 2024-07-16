Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,233 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Stryker were worth $26,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $1,260,562,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at $341,049,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Stryker by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,541,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,755,782,000 after buying an additional 642,178 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the first quarter worth about $93,369,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 258.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 329,020 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $117,746,000 after acquiring an additional 237,298 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $367.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $339.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $369.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.05.

Stryker Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:SYK traded up $4.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $333.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,336,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,944. The company has a market capitalization of $127.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $337.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $337.23. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $249.98 and a 52 week high of $361.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.53%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

