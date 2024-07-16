Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $34.78 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $34,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 2.4 %

Texas Instruments stock traded up $4.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $206.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,132,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,419,772. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $206.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,293.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total value of $18,582,720.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,160,096.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,293.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984 over the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TXN. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.62.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

