Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $64.02 Million Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 354,711 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $64,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $3,426,529,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 813.3% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,647,457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $685,089,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138,612 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 15,896.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,737,433 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $550,935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714,069 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 176.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,668,542 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $688,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,675,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,079,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (down from $195.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $177.55. The company had a trading volume of 40,581,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,162,746. The business has a fifty day moving average of $164.09 and a 200-day moving average of $167.96. The firm has a market cap of $286.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.11, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.69. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.11 and a 12 month high of $227.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

