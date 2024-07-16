Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $78.62 Million Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 980,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,442 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $78,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OKE. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 342,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,753,000 after acquiring an additional 61,362 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in ONEOK by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 100,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,092,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

ONEOK Stock Up 0.5 %

OKE traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.11. 1,562,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,755,815. The stock has a market cap of $49.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.58 and a twelve month high of $85.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 92.09%.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.