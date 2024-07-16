Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $8.44 Million Stock Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $8,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 2.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 306,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,130,000 after buying an additional 6,395 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $889,000. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $17,488,601.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,843,336.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 22,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $2,061,750.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,075.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $17,488,601.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,843,336.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IR

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Shares of IR stock traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,024,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,635,453. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $59.20 and a one year high of $100.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.17. The firm has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a PE ratio of 49.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.45.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.98%.

About Ingersoll Rand

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.