Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $8,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KVUE. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Kenvue in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:KVUE traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.25. The company had a trading volume of 15,318,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,374,652. The stock has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41. Kenvue Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $25.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.71.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.56%.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC raised their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.
Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.
