Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Makes New $11.45 Million Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 143,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $11,451,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,695,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,324 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 283.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,287,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,837 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,928.2% in the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,464,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,322,000 after buying an additional 1,443,290 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 134.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,911,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,853,000 after buying an additional 1,097,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,079.3% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,142,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,009,000 after buying an additional 1,045,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,580,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,837,551. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.05. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.68 and a twelve month high of $82.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

