Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 4,920 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 928,169 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Intel were worth $40,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. New Millennium Group LLC increased its position in Intel by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Intel by 62.8% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.34. 28,135,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,144,871. The stock has a market cap of $146.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77, a PEG ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $29.73 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.31 and a 200 day moving average of $38.21.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Wolfe Research raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intel

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.