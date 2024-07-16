Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 137,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Accenture were worth $47,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Accenture by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Accenture by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Accenture by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Accenture by 123.8% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,762 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in Accenture by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Accenture from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Accenture from $372.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Accenture from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Accenture from $374.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $351.82.

NYSE:ACN traded up $7.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $325.01. 3,640,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,912,561. Accenture plc has a one year low of $278.69 and a one year high of $387.51. The company has a market capitalization of $203.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $299.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $332.42.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). Accenture had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $16.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.25%.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.12, for a total transaction of $1,369,747.96. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 30,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,705,516.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total transaction of $1,536,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.12, for a total transaction of $1,369,747.96. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 30,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,705,516.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,609 shares of company stock valued at $5,472,981 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

