Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Reduces Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 869,865 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 9,507 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Comcast were worth $37,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,198 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,973 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 123,158 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 63,778 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 158,411 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after purchasing an additional 9,344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. BNP Paribas lowered Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.53.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.61. The stock had a trading volume of 18,540,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,346,434. The stock has a market cap of $155.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.85. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $36.43 and a 52-week high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

