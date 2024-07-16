Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 10,890 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 504,415 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 10,890 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for about 0.8% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.08% of Union Pacific worth $124,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $1,832,127,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Union Pacific by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,851,767 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,682,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,144 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,867,842 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,441,260,000 after purchasing an additional 125,522 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,504,181 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,351,937,000 after purchasing an additional 364,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,159,891 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,021,753,000 after purchasing an additional 31,316 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $248.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.63.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Union Pacific stock traded up $7.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $243.12. 3,417,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,279,573. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $199.33 and a one year high of $258.66. The stock has a market cap of $148.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $230.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.03.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.62%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

