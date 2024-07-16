Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 128 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Humana were worth $9,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in Humana by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in Humana by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 2,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUM traded up $11.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $395.60. 1,553,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,771,052. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $358.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $47.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.51. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $298.61 and a 1 year high of $530.54.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 17.76%. Humana's quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HUM shares. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $374.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $374.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Humana from $413.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $402.05.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

