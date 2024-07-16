Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 478 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,227 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Adobe were worth $50,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,497,332 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,876,309,000 after purchasing an additional 590,533 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $3,277,785,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,560,086 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,720,548,000 after acquiring an additional 16,379 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,602,297 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,552,530,000 after acquiring an additional 66,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 2,405,622 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,435,194,000 after acquiring an additional 244,008 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total value of $13,602,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,576,802.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total transaction of $13,602,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,660 shares in the company, valued at $206,576,802.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at $15,829,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,174 shares of company stock worth $15,120,796. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADBE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Adobe from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $603.33.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $566.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,538,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,495,974. The business has a fifty day moving average of $506.63 and a 200 day moving average of $531.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $251.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.90, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $433.97 and a 12 month high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

