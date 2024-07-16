Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Trims Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in MetLife were worth $9,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MET. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetLife Stock Up 1.7 %

MetLife stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,743,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,362,116. The company has a market cap of $53.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.11. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.91 and a 52-week high of $75.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.30 and its 200 day moving average is $70.61.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83. MetLife had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Argus raised their price objective on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on MetLife from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.23.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

