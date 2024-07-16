Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Trims Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $9,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.6 %

Constellation Brands stock traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $248.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,551,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.50 and a 12-month high of $274.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $254.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.05. The firm has a market cap of $45.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.87.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Argus upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $291.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In related news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $254,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,266. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $254,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,266. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total value of $1,056,422.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,233.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,227 shares of company stock valued at $8,676,973 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

