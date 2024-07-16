Comparing Fresh Tracks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRTX) & TC Biopharm (NASDAQ:TCBP)

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRTX – Get Free Report) and TC Biopharm (NASDAQ:TCBP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Fresh Tracks Therapeutics and TC Biopharm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fresh Tracks Therapeutics N/A -60.83% -50.73% TC Biopharm N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fresh Tracks Therapeutics and TC Biopharm’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fresh Tracks Therapeutics $8.01 million 0.71 -$5.69 million ($1.41) -0.67 TC Biopharm $4.76 million 1.42 -$7.35 million N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than TC Biopharm.

25.0% of Fresh Tracks Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.3% of TC Biopharm shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Fresh Tracks Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of TC Biopharm shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Fresh Tracks Therapeutics and TC Biopharm, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fresh Tracks Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A TC Biopharm 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TC Biopharm has a beta of 0.07, meaning that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Fresh Tracks Therapeutics

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was engaged in the development of various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, inflammatory, and other debilitating diseases in the United States. Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

About TC Biopharm

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immunotherapy products based on its allogeneic gamma delta T cell platform. Its product pipeline includes OmnImmune, an allogeneic unmodified gamma-delta T cell therapy product under Phase 2/3 trails for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and ImmuniStim, an unmodified cell therapy to treat viral infections as well as cancers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Motherwell, the United Kingdom.

