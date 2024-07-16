Compound Market Cap Hits $431.50 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One Compound token can now be purchased for about $51.62 or 0.00080196 BTC on popular exchanges. Compound has a market capitalization of $431.50 million and $37.78 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Compound has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00021655 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00010086 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000095 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,359,753 tokens. Compound’s official website is compoundlabs.xyz. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,359,701.9411415 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 51.33157739 USD and is down -0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 505 active market(s) with $30,718,010.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compoundlabs.xyz/.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

