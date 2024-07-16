comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

SCOR has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of comScore from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of comScore from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

comScore Stock Performance

NASDAQ SCOR traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,880. comScore has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $20.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.86. The firm has a market cap of $65.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.19.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.51). comScore had a negative return on equity of 47.78% and a negative net margin of 19.57%. The firm had revenue of $86.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that comScore will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of comScore

An institutional investor recently raised its position in comScore stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.63% of comScore worth $2,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.15% of the company’s stock.

comScore Company Profile

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company provides digital ad solutions, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure websites and applications on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; Total Home Panel Suite, which capture OTT, connected TV, and IOT device usage and content consumption; CCR, which enhances validated campaign essentials verification of mobile and desktop video campaigns; XMedia Enhanced, which provides a deduplicated view of national programming content; Comscore marketing solutions; Lift Models, which measures the impact of advertising on a brand; Survey Analytics, which measure various consumer insights including brand health metrics; and Activation Solutions, including audience activation and content activation.

