Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Trading Down 2.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.4% during trading on Tuesday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $34.00. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Confluent traded as low as $25.86 and last traded at $25.91. Approximately 1,043,174 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 4,423,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.56.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CFLT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Confluent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Confluent in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Confluent in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Confluent from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.85.
Insider Buying and Selling
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFLT. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Confluent during the 1st quarter worth $181,075,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in Confluent during the fourth quarter valued at about $134,132,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Confluent during the first quarter worth about $144,563,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Confluent by 17.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,581,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587,169 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Confluent by 13.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,424,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,843 shares in the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.37.
Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). Confluent had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 40.55%. The firm had revenue of $217.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.
