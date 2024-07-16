Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Short Interest Up 8.4% in June

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,346,200 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the June 15th total of 3,087,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 346,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.7 days.

CJREF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.11. 490,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,298. Corus Entertainment has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.75.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $222.79 million during the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 29.80%.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered shares of Corus Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment consists of specialty television networks, conventional television stations, digital and streaming platforms, a social digital agency, and a social media creator network; and provides technology and media services.

