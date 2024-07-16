Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Rating Lowered to Sell at TD Securities

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$0.05 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$0.35. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential downside of 56.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$0.40 to C$0.25 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$0.50 to C$0.30 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cormark lowered their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$1.00 to C$0.60 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$0.37 to C$0.05 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$0.25 to C$0.10 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of C$0.31.

Shares of Corus Entertainment stock traded down C$0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,960,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,342. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.56. The company has a market cap of C$22.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05, a P/E/G ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.08. Corus Entertainment has a 1-year low of C$0.12 and a 1-year high of C$1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.60.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

