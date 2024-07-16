Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th.
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CIK opened at $3.03 on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.19.
About Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund
