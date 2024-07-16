CTS (NYSE:CTS) Sets New 12-Month High at $54.91

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $54.91 and last traded at $54.45, with a volume of 103942 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.72.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 0.60.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. CTS had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $125.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. CTS’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CTS Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.41%.

In other news, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 27,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $1,314,604.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,643 shares in the company, valued at $21,465,341.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other CTS news, CFO Ashish Agrawal sold 1,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $75,388.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,939,531. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 27,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $1,314,604.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,465,341.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,916 shares of company stock worth $2,192,157 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CTS by 160.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 963,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,103,000 after purchasing an additional 593,641 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CTS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,855,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CTS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,859,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CTS by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,729,923 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $113,947,000 after purchasing an additional 122,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of CTS by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,249,116 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,138,000 after acquiring an additional 116,419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals.

