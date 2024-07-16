CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the June 15th total of 36,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.3 days.
CTT – Correios De Portugal Price Performance
CTTOF remained flat at $4.40 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.30. CTT – Correios De Portugal has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $4.95.
CTT – Correios De Portugal Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CTT – Correios De Portugal
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Tech Leader’s Stock Split: Is It the Right Time to Buy?
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Could the Economy be Bottoming? Major Bank’s Earnings Say Yes
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Seize This Prime Stock Opportunity on Amazon Prime Days
Receive News & Ratings for CTT - Correios De Portugal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTT - Correios De Portugal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.