CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the June 15th total of 36,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.3 days.

CTT – Correios De Portugal Price Performance

CTTOF remained flat at $4.40 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.30. CTT – Correios De Portugal has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $4.95.

CTT – Correios De Portugal Company Profile

CTT – Correios De Portugal, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides postal and financial services worldwide. It operates through Mail, Express & Parcels, Financial Services & Retail, and Bank segments. The company offers courier and urgent mail transport services; postal financial services; and banking services.

