CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Price Target Cut to $24.00

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector underperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

CVI has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on CVR Energy from $37.00 to $33.75 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CVR Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CVR Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CVR Energy currently has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $28.69.

CVI opened at $24.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.25. CVR Energy has a 52 week low of $23.93 and a 52 week high of $39.36.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.09). CVR Energy had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 40.14%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CVR Energy will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. CVR Energy’s payout ratio is 30.67%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CVR Energy by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,934,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,229,000 after acquiring an additional 424,348 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $11,567,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CVR Energy by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,842,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,839,000 after purchasing an additional 103,235 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of CVR Energy by 282.5% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 104,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 77,539 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CVR Energy by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,648,000 after purchasing an additional 71,390 shares during the period. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

