CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 90.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,881 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 88,442 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 149.0% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas increased its holdings in CVS Health by 573.2% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Steph & Co. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 192.0% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.05.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $1.26 on Tuesday, hitting $59.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,679,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,680,437. The stock has a market cap of $75.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.52. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $52.77 and a 52-week high of $83.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

