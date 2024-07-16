CyberConnect Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $27.41 Million (CYBER)

CyberConnect (CYBER) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. CyberConnect has a total market cap of $112.75 million and approximately $27.41 million worth of CyberConnect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CyberConnect has traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar. One CyberConnect token can now be bought for about $4.67 or 0.00007154 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CyberConnect alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

CyberConnect Profile

CyberConnect launched on August 15th, 2023. CyberConnect’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,135,283 tokens. The official message board for CyberConnect is buildoncyber.medium.com. The official website for CyberConnect is cyber.co. CyberConnect’s official Twitter account is @buildoncyber.

CyberConnect Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cyber (CYBER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Cyber has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 24,135,283 in circulation. The last known price of Cyber is 4.61429185 USD and is up 6.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 171 active market(s) with $20,357,528.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cyber.co/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberConnect directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberConnect should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberConnect using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CyberConnect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberConnect and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.