Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.06.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on CYTK. JMP Securities cut their price target on Cytokinetics from $106.00 to $78.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $108.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Turn Management LLC acquired a new position in Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,414,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,277,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,299,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth $46,308,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at $44,754,000.
Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $57.39 on Thursday. Cytokinetics has a one year low of $25.98 and a one year high of $110.25. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.82.
Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.38) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cytokinetics will post -4.5 EPS for the current year.
Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.
