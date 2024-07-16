Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.06.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CYTK. JMP Securities cut their price target on Cytokinetics from $106.00 to $78.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $108.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

In other Cytokinetics news, Director John T. Henderson sold 10,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $681,671.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,797.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 15,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $1,012,265.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,923,716.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John T. Henderson sold 10,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $681,671.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,797.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 143,341 shares of company stock worth $7,800,408. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Turn Management LLC acquired a new position in Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,414,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,277,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,299,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth $46,308,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at $44,754,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $57.39 on Thursday. Cytokinetics has a one year low of $25.98 and a one year high of $110.25. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.82.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.38) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cytokinetics will post -4.5 EPS for the current year.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

