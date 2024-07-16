D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,559 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $10,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth about $516,530,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,714,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $412,503,000 after acquiring an additional 484,058 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,345,398 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $356,454,000 after acquiring an additional 260,864 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,921,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $292,019,000 after acquiring an additional 32,700 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,367,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,864,000 after acquiring an additional 525,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,642.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,642.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total transaction of $53,890.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,799. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DHI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup cut D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $176.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.12.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 6.6 %

DHI traded up $10.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $162.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,164,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,484,959. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.08 and a fifty-two week high of $165.75. The stock has a market cap of $53.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $144.20 and its 200-day moving average is $147.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.35 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.44. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.17%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

