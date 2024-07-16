Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 17,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the previous session’s volume of 8,513 shares.The stock last traded at $443.53 and had previously closed at $432.50.

DJCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Daily Journal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Daily Journal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $618.05 million, a PE ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $384.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $358.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a current ratio of 8.97.

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $11.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Daily Journal had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $16.57 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Daily Journal by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 4.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 34.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 312.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. 51.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Daily Journal Corporation operates in publishing of newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, Utah, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, Business Journal, The Daily Transcript, and The Record Reporter.

