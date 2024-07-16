Decred One Day Volume Reaches $1.51 Million (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. One Decred coin can now be bought for approximately $13.98 or 0.00021622 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Decred has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. Decred has a market cap of $226.41 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Decred alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.63 or 0.00079850 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00010052 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000095 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Decred Profile

DCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,193,376 coins. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decred’s official website is decred.org. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.