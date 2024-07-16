Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $20.44

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.44 and last traded at $20.44, with a volume of 7145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.96.

Demant A/S Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.30 and a 200-day moving average of $23.63.

About Demant A/S

Demant A/S operates as a hearing healthcare and audio technology company in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment is involved in the manufacturing, servicing, and sale of hearing aids, and diagnostic products and services.

