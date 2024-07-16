Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP) Raises Dividend to $0.27 Per Share

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be given a dividend of 0.2667 per share on Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th. This is a boost from Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DFGP traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.45. 65,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,781. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.92. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.14 and a 12 month high of $53.85.

Get Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF alerts:

About Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to maximize total returns through investments in the global fixed income space. Holdings include debt securities of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years.

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.