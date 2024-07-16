Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP) Raises Dividend to $0.27 Per Share

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be given a dividend of 0.2667 per share on Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th. This is a boost from Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.
Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:DFGP traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.45. 65,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,781. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.92. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.14 and a 12 month high of $53.85.
About Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF
- What are earnings reports?
- Tech Leader’s Stock Split: Is It the Right Time to Buy?
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Could the Economy be Bottoming? Major Bank’s Earnings Say Yes
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Seize This Prime Stock Opportunity on Amazon Prime Days
Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.