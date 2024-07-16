Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $23.33

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.33 and last traded at $23.27, with a volume of 2842 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.18.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vawter Financial Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 36,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 14,179 shares during the period. Vannoy Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,431,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 109,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 20,850 shares in the last quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 74,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

