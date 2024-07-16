Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 64,300 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the June 15th total of 53,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 224,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of MSFU stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.88. The company had a trading volume of 332,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,240. Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares has a twelve month low of $30.31 and a twelve month high of $54.39. The company has a market capitalization of $103.75 million, a P/E ratio of 43.52 and a beta of -2.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.20.

Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a $0.3713 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares

About Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elevatus Welath Management acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,939,000. Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 38,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter.

The Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (MSFU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Microsoft Corporation index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Microsoft stock. MSFU was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

