Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the June 15th total of 2,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 410,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 9.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Disc Medicine from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Friday, June 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Disc Medicine Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Disc Medicine by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Disc Medicine by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Disc Medicine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Disc Medicine by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Disc Medicine by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRON stock opened at $49.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.21. Disc Medicine has a 12 month low of $25.60 and a 12 month high of $77.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 0.57.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.09). Sell-side analysts forecast that Disc Medicine will post -4.47 EPS for the current year.

About Disc Medicine

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

Further Reading

