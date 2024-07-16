Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the June 15th total of 2,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 410,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 9.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Disc Medicine from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Friday, June 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.57.
Shares of IRON stock opened at $49.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.21. Disc Medicine has a 12 month low of $25.60 and a 12 month high of $77.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 0.57.
Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.09). Sell-side analysts forecast that Disc Medicine will post -4.47 EPS for the current year.
Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.
