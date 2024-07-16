Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,751,900 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the June 15th total of 8,211,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Dno Asa Stock Performance

DTNOF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.02. 20,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,400. Dno Asa has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.96.

About Dno Asa

DNO ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas assets in the Middle East, the North Sea, and West Africa. The company holds 75% operating interests in the Tawke and Peshkabir fields, and 64% operating interests in the e Baeshiqa license located in the Kurdistan region of Iraq; has production licenses across 10 fields Norway and two fields in the United Kingdom; and operating interests in the producing Block CI-27, as well as operates the exploration Block CI-12 in West Africa.

