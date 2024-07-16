Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,751,900 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the June 15th total of 8,211,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Dno Asa Stock Performance
DTNOF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.02. 20,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,400. Dno Asa has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.96.
About Dno Asa
