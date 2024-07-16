DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON (DOG) One Day Volume Reaches $30.63 Million

DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON (DOG) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON token can now be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON has traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON has a total market capitalization of $507.66 million and approximately $30.63 million worth of DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON Token Profile

DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON’s official website is doggotothemoon.io. DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON’s official Twitter account is @leonidasnft.

DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dog (Runes) (DOG) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Runes platform. Dog (Runes) has a current supply of 100,000,000,000. The last known price of Dog (Runes) is 0.0051614 USD and is up 7.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $23,719,581.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://doggotothemoon.io/.”

