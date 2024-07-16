Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Short Interest Update

Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 490,200 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the June 15th total of 541,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Dollarama Price Performance

Shares of DLMAF stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.57. The company had a trading volume of 9,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,498. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.80. Dollarama has a 52-week low of $62.75 and a 52-week high of $95.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLMAF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Dollarama from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

