Donoghue Forlines LLC Buys 350 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,068.4% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 2,733.3% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ ENPH traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.49. 1,536,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,098,011. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.78. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.49 and a 12-month high of $192.22. The firm has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.96, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.72.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). Enphase Energy had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 31.89%. The business had revenue of $263.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.27, for a total transaction of $616,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,943 shares in the company, valued at $13,306,133.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total value of $40,429,624.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984,562 shares in the company, valued at $251,106,629.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.27, for a total transaction of $616,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,306,133.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 344,526 shares of company stock worth $43,139,775. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENPH. Guggenheim lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Glj Research began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.82 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.77.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Enphase Energy

About Enphase Energy

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.