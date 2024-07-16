Donoghue Forlines LLC Has $464,000 Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Datadog by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Datadog by 5.3% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Datadog by 4.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,524,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,151,000 after buying an additional 1,191,742 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 44,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,363,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Datadog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, May 6th. Baird R W upgraded Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities raised Datadog to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Datadog from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.21.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,029,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,055,444. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.81 and a 52-week high of $138.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $43.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 404.42, a P/E/G ratio of 42.08 and a beta of 1.11.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.20. Datadog had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $611.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.41, for a total transaction of $10,739,736.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 337,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,294,146.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.41, for a total value of $10,739,736.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 337,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,294,146.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.45, for a total transaction of $1,176,040.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 325,028 shares in the company, valued at $35,574,314.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 881,530 shares of company stock valued at $106,911,095. Company insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

