Donoghue Forlines LLC Has $542,000 Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,936 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 135.6% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter worth $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.86.

Fortinet Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.67. The stock had a trading volume of 882,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,741,643. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.92. The company has a market capitalization of $45.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.98. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 2,235.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 18,701 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total transaction of $1,116,075.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,287.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 18,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total transaction of $1,116,075.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,287.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $1,442,709.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,742,483 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,640,012.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,646 shares of company stock valued at $4,152,086. 18.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Featured Stories

