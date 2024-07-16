Donoghue Forlines LLC Has $656,000 Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Donoghue Forlines LLC lessened its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,879 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,315 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 3.2% during the first quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. HTLF Bank boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.8% in the first quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 6,202 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 0.8% in the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 6,330 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 117,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.44, for a total value of $27,267,303.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,642,315.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total value of $9,276,263.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,209,855.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 117,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.44, for a total value of $27,267,303.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,642,315.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 177,717 shares of company stock worth $41,680,999. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Trading Up 1.5 %

AXP stock traded up $3.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $247.56. 976,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,983,162. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21. American Express has a 1 year low of $140.91 and a 1 year high of $248.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $235.16 and a 200-day moving average of $220.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.79 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 14.50%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. Analysts predict that American Express will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on American Express from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, April 5th. HSBC boosted their price objective on American Express from $232.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. BTIG Research started coverage on American Express in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.65.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

